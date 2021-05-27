A dramatic visual of a building collapse was reported from Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday. According to the video that went viral on social media, a two-storey house was seen crashing down in Makhdumpur market on Wednesday. The dramatic visuals captured by locals show the building tilting and eventually collapsing on the street with a loud sound just moments after a truck had crossed the road.

