In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, three masked men carried out a lightning-fast robbery at Ram Jewellers on Bengaluru’s Magadi Road, escaping with 184 grams of gold in just 18 seconds. The heist took place Tuesday evening, moments before closing time, when the trio barged into the store armed with what appeared to be firearms. Shopowner Kannaiya Lal and his staff were held at gunpoint and overpowered while the robbers looted gold ornaments from display counters. Nearby shopkeepers rushed in after hearing the commotion, but the robbers had already vanished. Police suspect the weapon used may have been a dummy and are analyzing CCTV footage frame by frame. A few suspects are under interrogation, and police are piecing together leads from visuals and eyewitness accounts. The swift precision of the robbery suggests the culprits may be habitual offenders. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

Jewellery Heist in Bengaluru

In a cinema-style #robbery on July 24 at Shri Ram #Jewellers in Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of #Bengaluru city, masked men stormed into a jewellery shop & looted 184gms #gold at gunpoint (prima facie suggests toy gun) before fleeing the spot.Investiation is on.@bngdistpol pic.twitter.com/L7CqCFQ2ud — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) July 26, 2025

