Locals in Srinagar held a candle-light vigil on Saturday in memory of SPO Zubair Ahmad who lost his life in an anti-terror operation in Bandipora yesterday. Four other policemen were also injured during a grenade attack by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town on Friday evening.

Check Tweet by ANI:

