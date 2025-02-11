A massive fire broke out in Mumbai today, February 11. According to news agency IANS, the level-II fire erupted at a furniture godown in Oshiwara Furniture Market, Jogeshwari West. Soon after the incident came to light, officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Adani, BMC ward staff, and 108 ambulances rushed to the spot. The blaze was confined to the ground floor, with no casualties or injuries reported. Mumbai Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot, Doused; No Injuries Reported.

Fire Breaks Out in Oshiwara

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A Level-II fire erupted at a furniture godown in Oshiwara Furniture Market, Jogeshwari West. MFB, police, Adani, ward staff, and 108 ambulance responded. The fire was confined to the ground floor, with no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/QKe6YnkVqE — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)