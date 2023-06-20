Hours after news reports suggested that the Junior Engineer of the Bahanaga Section in Odisha is 'Missing', the CPRO South Eastern Railway rejected the claim. Dismissing media reports, the CPRO South Eastern Railway said that all staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. "None of the staff are missing or absconding," the CPRO added. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE). Odisha Triple Train Accident: Junior Engineer of Bahanaga Section 'Missing', CBI Seals His Rented House.

None of the Staff Are Missing or Absconding

CPRO South Eastern Railway (Balasore Train accident) rejects Media reports that one of staff is missing, absconding; clarifies all staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. None of the staff are missing or absconding. pic.twitter.com/ptJcH2S1NC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)