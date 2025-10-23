DMK MLA K Ponnusamy, representing the Senthamangalam constituency in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, October 23, following a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Namakkal by 108 ambulance services, but was declared dead. Reports indicate that Ponnusamy had experienced chest pain on two previous occasions and had undergone an angiogram procedure. A senior leader of the ruling party, he had won the Senthamangalam seat in the 2021 Assembly elections and earlier served as MLA from 2006 to 2011. ED Raids on TASMAC: DMK Won’t Be Cowed by Attempts at Political Intimidation, Says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA K. Ponnusamy passed away this morning due to health complications. He experienced chest pain early in the morning. He was rushed to a private hospital in Namakkal by 108 ambulance services, but doctors declared him brought dead. According to reports, he had… pic.twitter.com/5qsaDzkjKY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

