New Delhi, December 28: Kalicharan Maharaj, who kicked up a storm after his insulting remarks on Mahatma Gandhi at an event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and eulogised his killer Nathuram Godse by calling him 'Mahatma Nathuram Godse' has once again gone on record and said that he is not sorry for his comments. In a video on Tuesday, Kalicharan Maharaj said that he does not regret making the comments he made on Mahatma Gandhi and brazenly claimed that he is ready to "face death penalty" but will not take back his comments.

