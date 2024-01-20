A derailment incident occurred at the Kannur yard on Saturday morning, causing a delay in the Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive Express service. The train, which was scheduled to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM, was delayed by over an hour and a half, finally starting its journey at 6:43 AM. The derailment happened during the shunting process, leading to the disconnection of the derailed coaches from the train. The incident also resulted in damage to the signal box. Chhattisgarh Express Train’s Engine Breaks Dead End at Bilaspur Junction Railway Station (Watch Video).

Derailment Delays Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express

#WATCH | Kerala: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected… pic.twitter.com/SsIIP9c9cA — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

