At Kanpur's Dr. Virendra Swaroop Education School, a shocking incident occurred when a Class 3 student tried to replicate a risky action from the well-known Bollywood film Krrish. The student, who is from the Babu Purva neighbourhood's Anil Colony and is the son of a drug manufacturer, jumped from the first-story railing when it was still daytime. He was sent to a private hospital right afterwards after suffering severe injuries. The incident was captured in the CCTV video installed inside the school. Boy Jumps Over Gap Between Two Tall Buildings, Old Viral Video From China Will Send Chills Down Your Spine.

Class 3 Student Jumps Off First Floor Of School Building

