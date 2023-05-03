Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Belagavi. Speaking at BJP's rally, PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). PM Modi said that the people of Karnataka must be careful about the 'shortcut politics' of the Congress and JDS. "This 'shortcut governance' gave birth to votebank politics," he added. Speaking further, PM Modi attacked both the opposition parties and said, "Congress leaders are accountable to 'Shahi family' in Delhi while JDS is a private limited company of a family." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: State Won’t Pardon Abusers, Raise ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ Slogan and Vote for BJP, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ankola.

PM Modi Attacks Congress and JDS in Karnataka

#KarnatakaElections2023 | "Congress leaders are accountable to 'Shahi family' in Delhi while JDS is a private limited company of a family": PM Modi in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/PSFFKByNFU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

