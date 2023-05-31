Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting him to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river. Besides, the Karnataka CM also requested his Maharashtra counterpart to release 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima River to meet the drinking water needs of both humans and livestock of Northern Karnataka. Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Siddaramaiah Keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development; Check Complete List.

Siddaramaiah Writes to Shinde Seeking Water Share From Maharashtra

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting him to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima river to meet the… pic.twitter.com/ffeZEoHWre — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

