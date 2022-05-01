Ahead of the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022, people in Karnataka were seen thronging Shivajinagar in Bengaluru in order to buy perfume and attar for Eid celebrations. Muslims in India will celebrate Eid on Tuesday, May 3 as the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Karnataka | Demand for perfume and attar increase ahead of #EidUlFitr. Visuals from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Fq18un6Tmg — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

