COVID-19 Curfew to be Imposed in Karnataka From 9 PM Tomorrow For 2 Weeks; Essential Services Allowed Between 6 -10 AM:

COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services allowed b/w 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport to remain shut: Karnataka CM (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MSg6S83pDK — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

