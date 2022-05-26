On Thursday, Muslim students of University College in Mangluru visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. Fathima, a student who was part of the student's group said they wrote the exams peacefully after the court verdict. "But we received an unofficial note recently to attend classes without hijab. We went to the principal, with HC order, & tried to speak with him. He said that he's helpless. VC said the same," she said.

Check tweet:

