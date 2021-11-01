Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka on their foundation day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the people on the occasion and said Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come", PM Modi Twetted.

