In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, four people died after their car fell in the Vishweshwaraya Canal in Mandya. As per news agency ANI, the car fell into Vishweshwaraya Canal near Gamanahalli in Mandya. The four people in the car were returning after inviting guests to an event at their home. Mandya SP N Yatish said that a case has been registered at Arakere Police Station. Karnataka Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Biker, Flings Two Girl Students in Air in Raichur; Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Car Falls Into Vishweshwaraya Canal

Karnataka | Four people died as their car fell in Vishweshwaraya Canal near Gamanahalli in Mandya. They were all returning after inviting guests to an event at their home. Case registered at Arakere Police Station: Mandya SP N Yatish — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

