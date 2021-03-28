Supporters of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi Stage Protest Against State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar in Belagavi:

Karnataka: Supporters of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi staged a protest against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Gokak, Belagavi alleging his role in the sex CD matter ahead of his visit to the district. pic.twitter.com/ihKA6yfkSY — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

