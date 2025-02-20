A shocking video from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a drunk police inspector misbehaving with his wife in broad daylight near the SP office. The video circulated on February 20, captures the officer forcibly holding onto the woman as she struggles to break free. When confronted by a bystander, the intoxicated cop removed his cap and declared, "I am fake!" The incident, just 50 meters from the SP office, has sparked outrage over the officer’s misconduct. Following the uproar, police confirmed the woman was his wife and announced his suspension. A further investigation into the matter is underway. Kasganj Wedding Tragedy: Bride’s Uncle Shoots Groom’s Relative in Head As He Complains About ‘Poor’ Food Quality, Arrested by UP Police.

Kasganj Cop Suspended After Drunk Misbehavior Video Goes Viral

Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media, the concerned U.N.I. was suspended with immediate effect and byte given by Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj regarding departmental inquiry and action:- https://t.co/fFw4kDCreP pic.twitter.com/O936WVFpkV — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 20, 2025

