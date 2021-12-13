Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' today. The corridor is built at a cost of around Rs 399 crore. The Prime Minister has reached Varanasi on his 2-day visit, He will visit and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple today. The project will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Ganga River. Around 23 buildings will be inaugurated in Phase 1 of the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing to people to join the inauguration programme, tweeted, "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme." He will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham today at 1 PM.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)