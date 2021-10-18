Amid a spree of targeted killings in Kashmir a fake order in the name of IGP Kashmir is going viral. It asks district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to Police or Army camps. IGP Kashmir has debunked the fake order.

Tweet By Kashmir Zone Police:

Order asking district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to Police/Army camps is fake: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/QY2dGV5KFI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

