KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Urges Followers Not To Visit Him at Yashoda Hospital, Says 'We All Can Meet Soon' (Watch Video)

Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS party national leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has issued a video message urging his followers and well-wishers to refrain from visiting him at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 12, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS party national leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has issued a video message urging his followers and well-wishers to refrain from visiting him at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. KCR expressed gratitude for the numerous well-wishers who visited him but highlighted the medical team's advice to avoid the risk of infection amid his recovery from an unfortunate accident. The former CM, hospitalised since December 7 after a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli, underwent a total left hip replacement surgery. KCR assured his followers of future interactions, stating, "We all can meet soon." KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Medically Stable, Says Hospital.

KCR Urges Well-Wishers to Avoid Hospital Visits

