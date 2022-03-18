Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala at the event held in Nisagandhi theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is the chief guest of the event.

