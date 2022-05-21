The Kerala government on Saturday announced a cut in the state tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36, respectively. The decision came a few hours after the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. "This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Check tweet:

Kerala government announces cut in state tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36, respectively — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)