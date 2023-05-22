In a recent decision, the Kerala High Court allowed a 15-year-old girl impregnated by her brother to terminate her 7-month pregnancy. The Kerala High Court on Friday granted permission to the minor girl who was allegedly impregnated by her brother. The court has allowed her to medically terminate her 7-month-old pregnancy. The court came to the decision after considering the medical report submitted by the medical board. In his observation, Justice Ziyad Rahman AA noted that there is a possibility of various social and medical complications arising if the termination of pregnancy is not allowed and the child is born. Kerala High Court Says 'Absence of Identification Parade Not Ground To Disregard Identification of Accused'.

Minor Girl Allowed To Terminate Her 7-Month Pregnancy

