A portion of the helipad tarmac at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala sank after a helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu touched down, creating a tense situation. Police and fire personnel on site quickly acted, physically pushing the chopper to a safer position. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft remained undamaged. Officials managed the situation efficiently, preventing any further mishap. The incident was captured on video, showing responders surrounding and carefully manoeuvring it to safety. Authorities are investigating the cause of the tarmac subsidence. Diwali Wishes 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan Greet People, Urge To Celebrate Festival of Lights Responsibly and in Environment-Friendly Manner.

Helipad Sinks Under President Droupadi Murmu’s Chopper in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)