Today, August 6, the Kerala High Court suspended toll collection at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza on National Highway 544 in Thrissur district for four weeks. The Division Bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Harisankar V Menon passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions raising grievances regarding the poor condition of that stretch of National Highway, which caused undue hardship to commuters. The Kerala High Court bench deemed it fit to halt toll collection, noting the huge delays commuters have been facing, often spanning five to six hours, along the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch of the highway. It is learnt that the lack of road maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), coupled with the absence of alternative routes, prompted the division bench to take this step. During past hearings, the Kerala High Court bench had stated that the right to collect toll is directly dependent on the service provided to commuters. ‘Married Woman Cannot Allege She Was Coerced Into Sex on False Promise of Marriage’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Sexual Exploitation.

Kerala HC Suspends Toll Collection at Paliyekkara Toll Plaza

Kerala HC Suspends Toll Collection at Paliyekkara Toll Plaza

The Kerala High Court on Aug 06 suspended collection of toll at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza on National Highway 544 in Thrissur district, for a period of four weeks. The Court deemed it fit to halt toll collection noting the huge delays commuters have been facing, often spanning…

