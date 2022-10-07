In a joint operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy on Friday apprehended a suspicious vessel carrying more than 200 kgs of narcotics. "The boat with its crew has been taken to Kochi for further investigation," Indian Navy said.

Kerala Drugs Bust:

Kerala | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Navy apprehended a suspicious vessel carrying more than 200 kgs of narcotics. The boat with its crew has been taken to Kochi for further investigation: Indian Navy — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)