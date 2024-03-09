In a shocking incident, the railing of a floating bridge collapsed in the Varkala region of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Saturday, March 9, 2024. As a result, several people reportedly fell into the sea. According to reports, the local police are currently present at the spot. Further details are awaited. Kerala: State Tourism Department Sets Up Floating Bridge at Beypore Beach in Kozhikode.

Railing of Floating Bridge Collapses in Varkala

#WATCH | Kerala | Many people fell into the sea after the railing of a floating bridge collapsed in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Police present on the spot. More details are awaited. (Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/mxufPOvvpf — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

