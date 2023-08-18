In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala, over thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur district. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said the incident occurred after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in the Thrissur district of Kerala. "Injured people were shifted to private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," the minister added. Kerala Road Accident Video: Education Minister V Sivankutty's Convoy Vehicle Rams Into Ambulance in Kollam, Three Injured.

Kerala Road Accident

Bus Overturns in Kerala

