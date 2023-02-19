Three people were washed away while taking bath in the Pampa river in Pathanamthitta. The bodies of two people have been recovered. They have been identified, said cops and search for the third person identified as Abin is underway. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Five MBBS Students Drown in Ganga River While Bathing.

Three Washed Away in Pampa River:

