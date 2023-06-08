Every year on June 8, people across the world observe World Oceans Day to raise awareness of the value of oceans and the need to protect and conserve their resources. On the occasion, Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in beach cleaning programme at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai. "We have gathered here not only to clean the beaches but also to send a loud and clear message on this World Ocean Day, on how to keep our beaches clean", the latter said on Thursday. World Oceans Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Protection of the Ocean.

Kiren Rijiju Participates in Beach Cleaning Programme in Chennai

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ..."We have gathered here not only to clean the beaches but also to send a loud and clear message on this World Ocean Day, on how to keep our beaches clean...": Kiren Rijiju, Union Earth Science Minister pic.twitter.com/8nlbRxnsis — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)