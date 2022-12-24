The St Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam on Saturday witnessed chaos after a clash erupted between two groups over a unified mass in Kerala's Kochi. During the clash, the lights of the church were broken, the report said. Kerala Contractor Threatens To Jump From Coconut Tree if Not Paid for His Work, Watch Video.

Two Groups Clash Over Unified Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica:

Kochi, Kerala | Clash erupts between two groups in St Mary's Cathedral Basilica at Ernakulam over unified mass pic.twitter.com/L04d6mgxlT — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)