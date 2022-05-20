BJP workers on Friday protested against Mamata Banerjee government over the issue of the alleged SSC scam. Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee appeared before the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the state School Service Commission’s (SSC) appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government and government-aided schools between 2014 and 2021.

Check Tweet:

Kolkata | BJP workers protest against Mamata Banerjee government over the issue of the alleged SSC scam pic.twitter.com/fER4CVYXKn — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

