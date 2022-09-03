Padma Shri Awardee Kamala Pujari, a tribal woman from Odisha, was allegedly forced to perform the Dhemsa dance by a social worker in Cuttak District. Kamala alleged Mamata Behera of forcing her to dance before the camera while she was admitted in the hospital. Kamala was given Padma Shri in 2019 for organic farming.

Check ANI's tweet:

Koraput, Odisha | It's unfortunate that Kamala Pujari was forced to dance while she was in a hospital for her treatment. We will enquire about the matter further: BB Pradhan, Sub Collector, Jeypore, Koraput (02.09) pic.twitter.com/zQ4ykAvdQg — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Watch video:

#WATCH | Odisha: Ailing Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari allegedly forced to dance by a social worker in a hospital in Cuttack district She was given Padma Shri in 2019 for organic farming (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/I2wJ7ykPXI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

