On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and wished 'Happy Janmashtami' to all. Besides Irani, PM Narendra Modi also extended the greetings of Janmashtami to all and said, "May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in everyone's life. Extending greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami, President Droupadi Murmu said, "From the life-lila of Lord Krishna ‍, we get the education of doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people." Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami.

ॐ कृष्णाय वासुदेवाय हरये परमात्मने । प्रणतः क्लेशनाशाय गोविंदाय नमो नमः।। भगवान श्री कृष्ण जी के जन्मोत्सव "जन्माष्टमी" की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री कृष्णा! pic.twitter.com/sVqq13IHQN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 19, 2022

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति और उल्लास का यह उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान कृष्‍ण की जीवन लीला से लोक-कल्‍याण हेतु निष्काम कर्म करने की शिक्षा मिलती है। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन पर्व हम सभी को मन, वचन और कर्म से सबके हित को प्राथमिकता देने की प्रेरणा प्रदान करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2022

समस्त देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, मेरी कामना है कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2022

