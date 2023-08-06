The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Kuki People's Alliance has reportedly withdrawn support from N Biren Singh govt in Manipur. The news was confirmed by official sources privy to the development. It must be noted that the Kuki People's Alliance has two MLAs in the Manipur Assembly. The development comes in the wake of the widespread violence in Manipur. Manipur Violence: Curfew To Be Lifted Temporarily in All Areas of Imphal West District on August 7; Check Timings and Other Details.

Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support?

NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt in Manipur: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2023

