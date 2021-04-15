In Uttarakhand, as many as 2,167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar from April 10 to April 14, according to State Control Room-COVID 19. Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings and there are fears that it may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the hill state.

