During a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recited a Shayari advising voters not to forward fake news and unverified information. The announcement for the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun at 3 pm and CEC Rajiv Kumar has begun making introductions. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

'Kya Hasil Hoga Siwaye Dhoke Ke'

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s Shayari advising voters to not forward fake news and unverified information.#LokasabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/1CNTjXMLUH — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

