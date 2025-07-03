Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse: 2,289 Women Govt Employees Found Wrongly Enrolled As Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Discontinues Their Scheme Benefits

The Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 women government employees who were wrongly receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Following scrutiny, their names have been removed and benefits discontinued. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed the Maharashtra Assembly of this in a written reply, stating that ineligible individuals are being filtered out to ensure the scheme reaches only genuine beneficiaries from economically weaker sections. Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse

The Maharashtra government in its scrutiny/investigation found that 2,289 women government Employees were beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme. These persons are identified and Ladki Bahin benefits are discontinued to these women. Maharashtra's Women and child… — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2025

