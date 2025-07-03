Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse: 2,289 Women Govt Employees Found Wrongly Enrolled As Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Discontinues Their Scheme Benefits

The Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 women government employees who were wrongly receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Following scrutiny, their names have been removed and benefits discontinued.

    Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare (Photo Credits: X/@iAditiTatkare)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 03, 2025 01:23 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 women government employees who were wrongly receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Following scrutiny, their names have been removed and benefits discontinued. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed the Maharashtra Assembly of this in a written reply, stating that ineligible individuals are being filtered out to ensure the scheme reaches only genuine beneficiaries from economically weaker sections.

    Ladki Bahin Yojana Misuse

