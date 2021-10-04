Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was taken into custody by the Lucknow Police outside his residence on Monday. yadav was staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. Notably, nine people were killed in the Lakhimpur violence, including four farmers. The Tikunia police in Lakhimpur Kheri lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence.

Tweet By ANI UP:

#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

