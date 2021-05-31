Lakshadweep Extends Complete Shutdown For 7 Days to Curb Rise in COVID-19:

Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali extended the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep for 7 more days in the wake of rising #COVID cases. Complete shutdown in 5 islands will come into force at 5 pm today & night curfew imposed in another 5 islands from 5 pm to 6 am, as per order. pic.twitter.com/nOJwna2A5D — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

