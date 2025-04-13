In a dull clash, Barcelona prevailed over Leganes in La Liga 2024-25, thanks to an own goal from Jorge Saenz, which helped the league leaders extend their lead in the standings over Real Madrid. After a goalless first half, Raphinha forced an error from Saenz, that gave the visitors the advantage in the 48th minute. Barcelona came close to scoring several times but could not find the back of the net. This win puts Barcelona on 70 points, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who are on 63. Vinicius Junior Equals Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals By a Brazilian For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Leganes 0-1 Barcelona

