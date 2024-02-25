A male leopard strayed into the densely populated Ambika Nagar of Kedgaon in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Saturday morning, triggering panic among the residents. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media showing the leopard attacking people. Two persons suffered injuries in the ghastly leopard attack. The forest department finally trapped the leopard after five hours of effort. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Dog, Carries it Away in Pune's Ambegaon; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack in Maharashtra

