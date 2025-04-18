In a shocking incident from Bihar, known for its strict prohibition laws, a woman was arrested for smuggling liquor in an unusual manner—hidden beneath a burka. The Bihar Excise Department caught Sandhya Devi in Katihar while she was attempting to transport alcohol in this unconventional disguise. Bihar, a dry state where alcohol is banned, has long been a target for liquor smugglers, with tactics evolving in surprising ways. From oil tankers to luxury cars, smugglers have used various methods to bypass law enforcement. However, this latest case took authorities by surprise as Sandhya Devi used the burka to conceal the bottles of alcohol. Excise officials were astonished by the ingenuity of the smuggling method. The woman’s arrest has sparked discussions on how smugglers continuously find new ways to flout the state’s prohibition laws. Liquor Inside Oil Tanker in Sonbhadra: Cops Seize 900 Boxes of Alcohol Hidden in Indian Oil Tanker en Route to Bihar in UP, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Woman Caught Hiding Alcohol Under Burqa in Dry State

ये लो संस्कारी देवी शराब तस्करी करते हुए पकड़ी गई,,‌,इन लपूझन्नीयो को हर काम बुर्का पहन कर ही करना होता है चाहे फिर वो भीख मांगना हो या शराब की तस्करी करना हो। अंधभक्तों देख लो अपनी दीदी के संस्कारी कारनामें को,,,🤣 वैसे अब समझ आया बुर्का इतना महंगा क्यों हो गया।🔥 pic.twitter.com/8HTxOYZg1h — Adv.Nazneen Akhtar (@NazneenAkhtar23) April 18, 2025

