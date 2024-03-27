Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, March 27, announced the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the announcement, Arup Patnaik will contest from Puri, Abinash Samal from Dhenkanal, Rajashree Mallik from Jagatsinghpur, Achyuta Samanta from Kandhamal, Santrupt Mishra from Cuttack, and Sarmistha Sethi from Jajpur. Earlier, Patnaik declared the first list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections. Odisha Elections 2024: BJD Announces First List of Candidates for Nine Lok Sabha, 72 Assembly Seats; Check Names of Candidates.

BJD Announces Second List for Lok Sabha Polls

#WATCH | Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announces the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Arup Patnaik to contest from Puri Abinash Samal from Dhenkanal Rajashree Mallik from Jagatsinghpur Achyuta Samanta from Kandhamal Santrupt Mishra from… pic.twitter.com/8CR6VJ4AaW — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

