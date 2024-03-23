BJP candidate from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, Bhikaji Thakor, declined to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Thakor expressed his wish to the party high command. This comes after Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt has announced on social media that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to “personal reasons.” Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Radhika Sarathkumar Joins BJP; Actress To Contest From Virudhunagar Constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, Gujarat - Bhikaji Thakor expresses that he does not wish to contest the election. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ZKctuF1CaU — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

