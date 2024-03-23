Many prominent actors and actresses from the South cinema have tried their hand at politics. Another prominent name from the Tamil cinema has now marked their entry into politics. Actress Radhika, wife of Sarath Kumar, has now joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Radhika Srathkumar will be contesting from Virudhunagar constituency. This comes after Sarathkumar merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with BJP on March 12. The actress will be contesting against Vijay Prabhakaran, son of late actor Vijayakanth. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share Their Exhilarating Experience in Sriram Raghavan's Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller!.

Radhika Sarathkumar Joins BJP

