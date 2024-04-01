Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Kavita Khanna, wife of the late actor and former MP from Gurdaspur, Vinod Khanna, expressed her contemplation on entering politics, citing the late MP's dedication to serving Gurdaspur as her inspiration. Speaking about her late husband's deep-rooted concern for Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna said, "He always thought for Gurdaspur...So, Gurdaspur decided to serve the people. The people of Gurdaspur gave us a lot of love. After his demise, the people of Gurdaspur became my family." Kavita Khanna underscored the unique platform for service that politics offers, indicating her intent to follow in her husband's footsteps by continuing to serve the people. While she has not made a definitive decision, she acknowledged the strong support indicated by surveys, stating, "I have not made a decision yet, but the parties are intelligent. They know that around 70-80% of the people in surveys want me as their MP." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Shiv Sena Talks Continue Over Six ‘Difficult’ Maharashtra LS Seats.

Kavita Khanna Considers Political Entry

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Kavita Khanna -wife of former MP from Gurdaspur (Punjab) and actor late Vinod Khanna - says, "In his final moments, he was concerned about Gurdaspur. He always thought for Gurdaspur...So, Gurdaspur decided to serve the people. People of… pic.twitter.com/dktgECzNXb — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)