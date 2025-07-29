Lord Meghnad Desai, an eminent economist and House of Lords member, passed away on Tuesday, July 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over Meghnad Desai's demise, saying how the economist “played a role in deepening India-UK ties.” Meghnad Desai was 85-years-old when he breathed his last. “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X, along with a photo of the economist. Radhakrishna Panga Passes Away at 29: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leader Smirti Irani Among Others Express Grief Over Untimely Death of Content Creator ‘Atheist Krishna’.

Lord Meghnad Desai Dies, PM Narendra Modi Expresses Anguish

