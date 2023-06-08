Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (June 8) met the child who was injured in the Lucknow court firing incident on June 7. CM Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital where the injured kid is undergoing treatment. He also spoke to the child's family member. An assailant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva when he arrived at the Civil Court in Lucknow on June 7. While Jeeva was shot dead, the child sustained bullet injury in the firing. Lucknow Court Firing: Toddler Injured in Shootout, Bullet Still Lodged Inside Her Body.

CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Child Injured in Lucknow Court Firing:

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the child in the hospital, who was injured in yesterday's shootout where gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was killed pic.twitter.com/CKs9TY2gRP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2023

